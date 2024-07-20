Anglesey outing to determine Cowardofthecounty’s future plans

Joseph O’Brien will wait on Cowardofthecounty’s run in the Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh before deciding whether it is time to step him up in trip.

The son of Kodi Bear impressed when he broke his maiden at the first time of asking beating evens favourite Whistlejacket, who went on to win the July Stakes at Newmarket by two and a half lengths.

That impressive debut run earned Cowardofthecounty a shot in the Group Two Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he ran gamely to finish seventh, one and three-quarter lengths behind 80-1 winner Rashabar after being held up.

The drop in class could be to his liking and will give O’Brien further clues as to what his optimal trip might be.

“It’s a good spot for him and it was a good run at Ascot,” said O’Brien.

“This is a kind of logical stepping stone after the Coventry and after this we will be deciding whether he goes up to seven furlongs.

“He’s been training very well since Ascot and we’re still confident we have a smart horse.”

O’Brien believes a return to the Curragh in the Romanised Minstrel Stakes can bring out the best in Gregarina after a disappointing run at Royal Ascot.

The five-year-old mare switched into the care of O’Brien from Fabrice Chappet before the 2024 season kicked off and made a winning start for her new stable when edging out You Send Me by a head in the Athasi Stakes.

But at the Royal meeting she trailed home last of the 14 runners in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes after racing keenly throughout.

O’Brien is expecting an improved run on a more favourable track and said: “It was a very messy race in the Duke of Cambridge at Ascot, but going back to the Curragh will suit her well.

“It looks a competitive race as you would expect for a Group Two, but we’re hoping for a big run from her.”

Alan Cooper, racing manager for the Niarchos family, thinks Norwalk Havoc can handle a step up in class at the Curragh.

The Showcasing gelding finished a four-length fourth last time out over a mile and a drop back to seven furlongs – where he won on his only attempt at the distance – will suit.

Cooper said: “We’re dropping back in distance and going up in grade to Group Two, but (trainer) Jessie (Harrington) is very happy with him and thinks we should take our chance.

“It could be a bit ground dependent. His best form is on softer ground.”

David Loughnane is hoping for rain ahead of Sparks Fly’s run in the Al Shira’aa Racing Meadow Court Stakes.

It has been a frustrating season for the four-year old, who has not been seen since April with Loughnane struggling to find the right race for her.

Soft ground will get the best out of her and Loughnane believes he has the filly in prime condition.

Loughnane said: “She’ll run providing they get the rain they’re promised. It’s been a tough year for her, she’s been ready to go since March and we haven’t managed to find a race for her with the right conditions.

“It’s been a bit of a tough season but fingers crossed, it’s promised to rain. Hopefully we get the conditions we need.

“She’s in super order, we’re really happy with her, she’s been in great form all year and we’d really like to get a run into her.”