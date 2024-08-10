Anmaat back in business with Rose of Lancaster success

Anmaat won the Betfred Rose of Lancaster for a second time at Haydock, on his first appearance for over 400 days.

A Group One winner in France back in May last year, injury had kept him off the track since that Prix d’Ispahan success, but Owen Burrows and his Shadwell connections have been rewarded for their patience.

With two non-runners only five went to post for the Group Three contest, and while Jim Crowley was working relatively early on Anmaat (8-11 favourite) as Certain Lad went for home, it was to his credit he battled on to run right to the line and win by a neck, looking nicely on top in the final reckoning.

When Anmaat struck in this race two years ago his star was in the ascendency having already won the John Smith’s Cup at York and ending that season winning the Group Two Prix Dollar on Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend.

It was when being prepared for a crack at the Coral-Eclipse he picked up a foot problem, one that had sidelined him ever since. But Burrows has shown with other older horses – notably Hukum – he can bring them back from lengthy lay offs and he advertised his skills once again.

“It’s been a huge team effort by everybody. I’ve been pleased with him at home, but whatever he did today he will take a huge step forward from,” Burrows told Racing TV.

“He did that last year, he was second to Adayar at Newmarket and then won his Group One so to see him get his head in front is nice.

“He had to be tough there and Jim said he got a bit tired, which he was entitled to.

“We’ll look to step him back up to Group Ones now, he’s got one and he’s got a few nice entries so if he’s fine we’ll have a chat and make a plan.”

He went on: “He’s laid-back at home and hard to gauge. He goes through the motions a bit so we took him to Kempton the other week and Jim was very happy as he showed a bit more there. You gauge him through his demeanour, his weight was good which gave me confidence, but there’s a nice bit of improvement in him.”