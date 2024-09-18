Anmaat chasing Dollar signs again in Paris

Owen Burrows’ Anmaat has a Prix Dollar return on his agenda after sidestepping the Irish Champion Stakes.

The six-year-old returned from a 439-day absence to land the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock in early August, in what was an impressive comeback considering the length of his layoff.

He is a horse with clear ability, and to his name he has a prior Rose of Lancaster victory, the Group One Prix d’Ispahan and the Prix Dollar title from 2022.

The latter race will now be his next port of call at Longchamp in October as connections chose to forgo the Irish Champion Stakes at the weekend in favour of another trip to Paris.

Should that run go to plan Burrows’ attention will then turn to Qipco British Champions Day, where the Shadwell-owned Anmaat holds an entry for the Champion Stakes.

“Anmaat’s going to go to the Prix Dollar on Arc weekend,” he said.

“That’s the plan for him, and then if all went well he could go for the Champion Stakes a few weeks later.

“We’ll get France out of the way first and keep our fingers crossed.

“We felt the Irish Champion would have been throwing him to the wolves a little bit, he’s a Group One winner already but we liked the idea of giving him the Group Two race and then, all being well, he could back it up two weeks later.

“We’re really pleased with how he is, he’s in a really good place so fingers crossed he can stay there for the next two weeks and go in the form he’s in at the minute.”