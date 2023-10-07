Annaf comes out best in Bengough Stakes
Annaf continued his fine season when edging out Commanche Falls in a thrilling finish to the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes at Ascot.
Mick Appleby’s four-year-old has been a consistent player on the sprinting scene this season, finishing third at this track in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.
He gained a deserved success when dropped into handicap company for the Portland at Doncaster last month and quickly added his tally when returned to Group company in this Group Three assignment.
Ridden again by Rossa Ryan, the 5-2 favourite was expertly manoeuvred into a position to challenge and stuck on resolutely in the closing stages to hunt down Michael Dods’ in-form Commanche Falls and win by short head.
“It was a great run and he just keeps improving,” said Appleby.
“He’s been so consistent this year and I just hope he’s got some more improvement to come.
“Rossa gets on so well with him and knows how to ride him. They get on really well together.
“Whether that will be it for the year now, I’m not sure. There are a couple of more races for him, but we’ll speak with the owners and decide what to do.
“We could possibly go to the Kachy Stakes again at Lingfield, but we’ll give him a break at some point.”
