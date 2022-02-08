Annie Mc ruled out for the season
Jonjo O’Neill’s classy mare Annie Mc has met with a setback that will rule her out for the rest of this season.
The eight-year-old has only been seen once this term, when second to Zambella in a Listed mares’ chase at Aintree.
Last season she was a dual Listed winner over fences and has won seven of her 16 races to date.
She has been a great success for her owners, the Coral Champions Club, but unfortunately they will now have to be patient to see her in action again.
“Annie Mc won’t be seen out again this season,” said spokesperson Simon Clare.
“She’s had a niggling injury that needs a bit of time to heal, and then she’ll be back in training ready for the start of next season.”
Annie Mc was around 16-1 for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham in March.
