Annsam enters Sandown reckoning with Ludlow success

Evan Williams will consider at tilt at the bet365 Gold Cup for Annsam following his comprehensive victory in the Boyne Cup at Ludlow.

The eight-year-old won the lucrative Silver Cup at Ascot last season and opened his account for the current campaign with a dominant front-running success at Kempton in January.

He could finish only seventh when well fancied for the Coral Trophy at the same venue the following month, but bounced back to winning ways in Ludlow’s £18,000 feature.

Having been ridden with a little more restraint than in his recent starts by Adam Wedge, Annsam followed Good Boy Bobby into the home straight before taking over jumping the third fence from home.

The 100-30 chance ran down the final obstacle, but negotiated it safely and was well on top as he passed the post with two and a quarter lengths in hand over The Wolf.

“It was a tricky, competitive race today, but he always shaped like a better horse than the result last time and I’m delighted he’s gone and won,” said Williams.

“He’s still a work in progress to some extent. He can still be a bit awkward and gawky at times.

“I thought it was very important to settle him in behind horses today. I don’t like one dimensional horses and it’s not really my style to be making the running with them.

“I just felt taking our time a bit more with him today will really help him going forwards.”

The Welsh trainer will now target his charge at the final day of the season at Sandown on April 29, with the bet365 Gold Cup and the Grade Two Oaksey Chase considered feasible options.

“I’m going to be silly and put him in the two-mile-six race (Oaksey) and the bet365 over three-mile-five, but I think he’ll stay and I’d have no hesitation running him over that trip. It gives us options and he will be aimed at Sandown anyway.

“I know he only won by a couple of lengths today, but I thought he was by far the best horse in the race and he still look like there’s more in the tank.”

Trainer Alastair Ralph, conditional jockey Jay Tidball and owner-breeder Norma Harris enjoyed a memorable afternoon, teaming up to complete a double on the card.

Magical Maggie justified 5-4 favouritism in the JM Construction Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle before 10-1 shot Scherbobalob secured top honours in the Watch On RacingTV Handicap Hurdle.