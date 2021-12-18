Annsam lift for Evan Williams after Silver Streak heartbreak
Annsam provided the Evan Williams stable with a timely tonic when winning the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot
The Llancarfan yard endured a major blow when losing top-class hurdler Silver Streak to a fatal injury on Friday.
But a week on from the success of Coole Cody in the Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham, Annsam (7-1) provided another notable success.
Adam Wedge always had the six-year-old in the front rank with Cloth Cap sharing the pacemaking duties.
Finding more as the field turned for home with two fences to jump, Annsam kept on resolutely to hold the challenge of Phoenix Way by four and a half lengths. Jerrysback stayed on for third place, five lengths away. Valtor was fourth.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox