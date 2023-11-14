Another Aintree trip sounds right for Percussion

Percussion will be readied for a second tilt at Aintree’s Becher Chase following a third excellent effort over the Grand National fences on Saturday.

Laura Morgan’s charge was a widely unconsidered 40-1 shot for his first attempt over the famous obstacles in last season’s Grand Sefton, but ran a fine race to finish third.

He proved that performance was no fluke when third again in the Becher the following month and he further advertised his liking for the track when filling the runner-up spot behind Gesskille on his second appearance in the Grand Sefton last weekend.

Morgan feels the extra five furlongs of the Becher suits Percussion better than the shorter trip of the Grand Sefton and she is looking forward to seeing him head back to Merseyside on December 9.

“He ran a screamer on Saturday and I’ve put him in the Becher, as he obviously loves the place,” said the Melton Mowbray handler.

“His jumping kept him in it the other day and I do think going that bit further will help him – two-mile-five is probably his minimum.

“Hopefully going back there for the Becher should be exciting.”

The Grand National itself is a dream long-term target for connections, but Morgan is well aware he is going to need to climb considerably from his current mark of 130 to make the cut, particularly now the number of runners in the race has been reduced from 40 to 34 as part of a slew of significant changes to the race to improve safety.

Morgan said: “I don’t know if we’re going to be rated high enough (for the Grand National), he’d have to go and run a screamer in the Becher to give us a chance of sneaking in.

“We’ve got options. Last year it was a struggle getting in the Topham and it might even be worth going for the Foxhunters’, I don’t know.

“The course and those fences are what he loves, so fingers crossed.”