Another blank day in prospect for National Hunt racing

There will be no jumps racing in Britain or Ireland on Thursday after frost accounted for cards at Wincanton and Fairyhouse.

Tuesday was a wipeout on the National Hunt scene in Britain with Chepstow called off, while Wednesday cards at Plumpton and Newbury were also called off.

Thursday’s potential jumps cards were cut to just Wincanton, with Newcastle cancelled on Tuesday and Ludlow abandoned following an inspection on Wednesday morning.

Officials at Wincanton had planned to inspect on raceday morning but with track reported to be still frozen on Wednesday afternoon, they made an early decision to cancel the fixture.

Market Rasen provides the next potential turf meeting on Friday, with Lingfield already called off.

The meeting is due to feature the Listed Alan Swinbank mares’ bumper, but the Lincolnshire venue must pass a noon inspection on Thursday if it is to go ahead, with the ground frozen in places.

Clerk of the course Jack Pryor said: “We have called an inspection for tomorrow and we will have to make an assessment of conditions then.

“We are going to need the weather to help us out a bit.

“We got up to 4.5C today, but we are aware we have another two nights of frost to come.”

Thursday’s fixture at Fairyhouse was called off following a 3pm inspection, although the card has already been rescheduled for next Wednesday.

Brendan Sheridan, IHRB clerk of the course said: “Following an inspection at Fairyhouse today, parts of the track remain unfit for racing.

“We have spoken with Met Eireann and with an unfavourable weather forecast again for tonight, we have no choice but to cancel tomorrow’s meeting.

“Having consulted with Horse Racing Ireland and with a rise in temperatures towards the weekend, this fixture will now take place on Wednesday, January 25.”