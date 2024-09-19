Antelope Canyon battles well at Naas

Aidan O’Brien’s Antelope Canyon showed his promise with a battling victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at Naas.

The No Nay Never colt was fifth on debut over the same course and distance in July, the form of which has worked out favourably since.

On return to the racecourse he was ridden by Wayne Lordan as Ryan Moore opted to ride stablemate Mississippi River, who was taking to the track for the first time.

From two furlongs out the race was between 11-2 chance Antelope Canyon and Paddy Twomey’s 8-13 favourite Currawood, with the former battling to come home half a length to the good as the third-placed Mississippi River finished a further five and a half lengths behind.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said of the winner: “He came forward a lot from his first run. On his first run here he was just a little bit green and the ground was just a fraction on the slow side for him.

“He’s been coming along nicely in the past few weeks. The race the last day has worked out well form-wise.

“Wayne thought he has the makings of a lovely horse. He’ll have no problems stepping up to seven furlongs, he handles the quick ground.

“We might go for something like the Legacy Stakes at Dundalk with him next and hopefully he turns into a Guineas trial horse next year.

“Ryan loved the other horse in third. He was a bit green through the middle stages and will come on a lot.

“I’d say it was a well above average maiden, Paddy’s had good form, and I’d say there will be a few nice colts come out of it.”

Carla Ridge sprung a 100-1 surprise in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.

The two-year-old daughter of New Bay was 17th of 19 on her racecourse debut at the Curragh in August, beaten 15 lengths.

As a result she started at 100-1 under Chris Hayes for her second start, but took a huge stride forward to streak to a two-and-a-quarter-length victory for trainers Eddie and Patrick Harty.

The latter said: “She’s a beautiful filly and we loved her from the day we saw her in Arqana at the breeze-ups. She was highly recommended by Katie McGivern.

“We just wanted to give her a nice day out at the Curragh first time out. She was a little bit disappointing, we thought she would beat a few more home and finish mid-division.

“We were very conscious that she wanted to go to the races and enjoy her day out and she did that. As far as she was concerned racing was the best game as she had a lovely time out. She came home and was out in the paddock within 45 minutes of the race.

“She did today what we all hoped she was capable of, winning a maiden and showing a bit of promise that she might be a stakes filly.

“We’re enjoying an Indian summer so while the ground is still on the nice side we might have a look and see what stakes races are around.

“A Listed race over six or a Group race, maybe stepping up to seven around a bend. I wouldn’t rule out running again this year.”

Cercene then shone with a smart performance to win the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden at 5-2 for Joseph Murphy.

The filly, who was ridden by Gary Carroll, prevailed by two and a quarter lengths having come with a late charge down the outside of the track.

“We were never really happy watching it to be honest. She was going nowhere and then all of a sudden she won well,” said assistant trainer Joseph Murphy jnr.

“We think she’s a very good filly. Whether she runs again this year or not, I don’t know.

“We were kind of working back from the CL Weld Stakes all along but that might come up a bit too quick.

“Maybe the fillies Listed race at the Curragh (Staffordstown Stud Stakes) might be a nice option for her and she’s also in the Auction Final here as well.

“I’d say she could be finished for this year and she’ll get an entry for both Guineas. Hopefully she’ll build into that type of filly for next season.”