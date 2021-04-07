Anxious wait as Some Neck camp hope for National run
John McConnell faces an anxious wait to discover if Some Neck is guaranteed a run in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.
Some Neck is number 42 in the handicap and needs two horses above him to come out at the 48-hour final declaration stage at 10am on Thursday if he is to make the top 40.
The next four in the handicap for Saturday’s big race will be named as reserves, to replace any non-runners announced by 1pm on Friday.
Blaklion is currently number 41 in the list following the five-day confirmation stage, with Welsh Grand National winner Secret Reprieve 43 and Kauto Riko 44.
McConnell is listening out intently for all the latest indications as to any last-minute absentees.
Some Neck was third to Tiger Roll in the cross-country chase at Cheltenham on his latest start, and his County Meath trainer reports the 10-year-old to have taken the race very well.
“We’re delighted with him,” said McConnell.
“He came out of Cheltenham very well, so we’re looking forward to it if we do get in.
“Simon Torrens rides him. He rides a lot for me and he’s schooled him. He’s a very good jockey, and it would be his first National mount.”