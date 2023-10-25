Anzac Day enters winter quarters with Classic dream alive

Anzac Day earned quotes for the Derby following an impressive display at Newmarket in the Visit racingtv.com Maiden Stakes.

Trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by James Doyle, the well-named son of Australia stepped up markedly on his debut showing when fourth at Goodwood.

Always to the fore, he bounded five lengths clear of Tribal Star and is 25-1 with Paddy Power for the premier Classic.

Sue Johnson, of owners Brook Farm Bloodstock, said of the 13-2 winner: “He was absolutely fantastic. We expected him to come on for the run at Goodwood but not to win in the style that he did.

“He was slow away at Goodwood, but he was just learning on the job. Jason (Watson) said once he clicked at Goodwood he really went and he finished encouragingly.

“We are dreaming of the Derby next year but we need to talk to Andrew first. We are the dreamers and he is the realist, but you buy into racing for the dream.”

Charlie Appleby’s string are ending the season in fine form and Point Sur (13-8 favourite) was another winner in the Visit racingtv.com Maiden Stakes.

“He put his experience to good use. He is a horse with a nice pedigree and we know his family. Next year stepping up in trip he is a horse we will see further improvement from,” said Appleby.

“He was a horse that we were keen to get another run into. The ground is testing out there and probably in some ways I don’t think he handled the ground, but it brought his stamina into play as on pedigree he has an abundance of it.

“To be fair Kevin Stott, who rode him last time, said you could probably leave the hood off but I thought I will give him one more experience in it up here then put him away.

“He won’t go out to Dubai, and he will winter here before we look at something in the spring. It could come into the category of being a Feilden (Stakes) type of horse next year.”

Appleby and William Buick doubled up when Mountain Song (11-2) won the Every Race Live On Racing TV Fillies’ Handicap.

Another trainer to celebrate a double was Ralph Beckett. His Shemozzle got up late in the opening racingtv.com Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes.

“I trained her mother (Sibilance) and she was quite good as she was placed in the Michael Seely Stakes. She was quite good and hopefully this filly can do the same.

“She didn’t come to me until quite late and she has pretty much got there on her own. I’m very pleased she has won for her owner. She will get a mile no problem.

“The other filly (So Logical) had the rail, but she still showed a good attitude to get past her.”

Feigning Madness (9-4) completed Beckett and Hector Crouch’s brace in the British Stallion Studs EBF Future Stayers Novice Stakes when getting up in the final stride.