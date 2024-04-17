Appleby building up transatlantic satellite squad

Charlie Appleby expects to have around 12 horses based in America throughout the summer, with Sheema Classic winner Rebel’s Romance among them.

Appleby, who has enjoyed great success in recent years with his forays to North America, is making a more permanent base for his team by setting up a satellite yard.

Along with Rebel’s Romance, who may go via Hong Kong, the likes of Nations Pride and Master Of The Seas, a recent Grade One winner out there, are also to be campaigned overseas.

“There are seven horses there in Keeneland at present and we’re shipping over two more next week,” said Appleby.

“Legend Of Time goes over there along with Nations Pride and then Measured Time will head over there as well and they’re going over in stages really.

“Basically, they are in Keeneland, we’ll have a few runners (Kentucky) Derby weekend, like Master Of The Seas, and then that team will ship to Saratoga when the rest of the team will join up and we expect at least 12 horses.

“Everyone likes to put a label on these things and I suppose it is a little satellite yard, we’ve put that team together and there’s a nice programme out there for those types of horses.”

Rebel's Romance will go over there later, we're toying with Hong Kong for him. There's a small chance he'll go to Saratoga in August

He went on: “After Saratoga, we’ll give them a little bit of a break and make the call to see if they are Breeders’ Cup candidates or not. You can’t beat the experience out there if they are going to be Breeders’ Cup horses.

“Rebel’s Romance will go over there later, we’re toying with Hong Kong for him. There’s a small chance he’ll go to Saratoga in August.

“It’s nice to go out there, the team out there are great, they help our team and it is always an advantage knowing the facilities going into these races.”