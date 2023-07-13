Appleby confident Mystery can advertise Star status

Charlie Appleby’s Star Of Mystery has the chance to cement herself as one of the season’s leading juvenile fillies when she takes her place in Friday’s Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

Godolphin won the race with subsequent 1000 Guineas hero Mawj 12 months ago and look to have a fine chance of doing the double with Star Of Mystery, who dazzled over course and distance last time.

Although only second to the well-regarded Carla’s Way on debut, she bolted up at Doncaster on her second start and confirmed the promise of that performance with a high-class display in the Empress Fillies’ Stakes.

She was a cosy four lengths clear of the opposition in that Listed event and now steps up to Group Two company.

“Star Of Mystery came out of her recent win in good order and this looks a natural progression for her,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

“A couple of her rivals bring Royal Ascot form into the race, which always warrants respect, but she looks the one to beat based on her Empress Stakes display.”

Albany Stakes third Soprano was declared a non-runner on Thursday, but Ascot form will still be represented by Persian Dreamer, was fourth in that six-furlong contest.

I think she is going to be a very classy filly if we can keep her in one piece

“Persian Dreamer ran a blinder (at Ascot) and she was the last horse off the bridle,” said trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis.

“I think if she had been drawn on the other side she would definitely have been in the first three, but she ran very well and has come out of the race well.

“Any rain would be appreciated because she does like to get her toe in a little bit – I’m not sure it is going to happen but she would appreciate a little cut.

“She’s a lovely filly and I think she is going to stay further. She will get seven and a mile next year and I think she will get seven later this year. I think she is going to be a very classy filly if we can keep her in one piece.”

In the bet365 Trophy, Kihavah will bid to continue his fine run of form for handler Adrian Keatley.

The six-year-old has won his last four starts over both codes and having landed a pair of competitive York handicaps, made it a Flat hat-trick when striking at Ayr most recently.

“He’s in good form and hopefully not too much rain comes and the ground stays good,” said Keatley.

“But he is in good order and hopefully he can do the job again. He’s done great for us and we’re delighted with him.”