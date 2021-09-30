Appleby content with Arc draw for big guns

Charlie Appleby has no concerns over the draws for Adayar and Hurricane Lane ahead of the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Supplemented at a cost of €120,000 on Wednesday, Derby and King George hero Adayar will break from stall 11 under William Buick, with Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane in stall two for James Doyle.

Appleby said of Adayar: “He’s drawn 11 of 15. Some people would be happier in a single figure, but personally on soft ground it doesn’t concern me and it doesn’t concern William. He’s comfortable to be put wherever William puts him.

Derby winner has been drawn in stall 11 for the Arc (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“When these jocks get on board in these types of races, game plans go out of the window.”

He added on Hurricane Lane: “He’s drawn two in a 15-runner Arc. On good ground single figures are the ones you want ideally. On soft ground it turns it more into an open field. It all depends on pace and there appears to be pace all over.

“There’s Mojo Star down there, Alenquer in the middle and the Japanese horse (Chrono Genesis) drawn 14 who can go forward.

“I think it’s something you just leave to the jocks on the day, I’ve always been a believer in that.”

William Buick celebrates on Hurricane Lane after winning the Leger (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

At the head of the market with Adayar is the Dermot Weld-trained Tarnawa, winner of last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf and the mount of Christophe Soumillon. She will be next to Hurricane Lane in stall three.

Another key player is the Aidan O’Brien-trained Snowfall, winner of the English and Irish Oaks. She will start from gate nine.

O’Brien also runs Broome (stall seven) and last year’s star filly Love (four), with William Haggas’ Alenquer (eight) and the Richard Hannon-trained Mojo Star (one) completing the British and Irish challenge.

Teona was the only withdrawal the final declaration stage, with Japan double-handed via Chrono Genesis (14) and Deep Bond (five) while Raabihah (15) leads the home defence.