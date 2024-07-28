Appleby marks out Acomb Stakes plan for Ruling Court

The exciting Ruling Court will take an immediate step up in grade for York’s Tattersalls Acomb Stakes following his dominant display at Sandown on Thursday.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and owned by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation, connections went to €2.3million at the Arqana May Breeze-Up Sale earlier in the year to secure the exciting son of Justify.

He is just the second of the American Triple Crown hero’s progeny to step through the gates of Moulton Paddocks, and his impressive debut suggests connections have a high-class prospect on their hands.

Having already been installed as favourite for both next year’s 2000 Guineas and Derby with some bookmakers after delighting Appleby with his successful racecourse bow, Ruling Court will now head to the Knavesmire on the opening day of the Ebor Festival (August 21) for Group Three action.

Appleby said: “I was pleased, very pleased and it is always a bit different when you have an expensive breeze-up horse compared to an expensive sales horse.

“Breeze-up horses have been schooled up to a level to do a good breeze and he showed that level of experience at Sandown.

“As much as he was behind the bridle early doors, that was our plan – to get him to do it the right way round. Sometimes those breeze-up horses can hit the lids and run as they have been taught to do.

“The key thing on Thursday was he did it the right way round and we were pleased with what we saw.

“The pencil plan was always to go to Sandown – we always hoped he would do what he did – and then go on to the Acomb.”