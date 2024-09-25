Appleby ready to aim high again with Annaf

An appearance on Qipco British Champions Day and a second trip to Saudi Arabia are among the options under consideration for Annaf following his return to form at Newbury on Saturday.

Mick Appleby’s sprinter enjoyed a fantastic end to last season, landing the Portland at Doncaster and the Bengough Stakes at Ascot – and following a readying run at Lingfield, he claimed the best part of £1million with victory in the Saudi National Bank 1351 Turf Sprint in Riyadh in February.

The five-year-old was well held on his return from over six months off the track in the Sprint Cup at Haydock, albeit after encountering a troubled passage, but his third-place finish in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy was a significant step in the right direction.

“He ran very well, we were very pleased with him,” said Appleby. “He was probably drawn on the wrong side and the (heavy) ground was a bit against him, but he ran well.

“He’s in the Bengough at Ascot again, so we’ll decide whether we are going to go there or not, then there’s Champions Day and we’ll probably go and have another tilt in Saudi with him, I would think.

“He got murdered at Haydock, so it was nice to see him run a good race on Saturday.”

The Rutland-based trainer also provided a positive update on the well-being of the Breeders’ Cup bound pair of Big Evs and Big Mojo.

Having won the Juvenile Turf Sprint last term, Big Evs will bid to double up in the Turf Sprint, while Big Mojo is this year’s Juvenile Turf Sprint candidate.

“They’re both good and they’re both going straight there now,” Appleby added.

“They’re both in good order.”