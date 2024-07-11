Arabian Crown given Great Voltigeur target – but only if ready

Charlie Appleby is targeting a Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes return for Arabian Crown next month but has stressed he will not be rushing his one-time Derby favourite back to the track.

The son of Dubawi stormed to the head of the betting for the Epsom showpiece having made light work of a useful cast in Sandown’s early-season Classic Trial.

However, he suffered a setback in the build-up to the Derby which cruelly ruled him out of a blockbuster showdown with City Of Troy on the Surrey Downs.

Now well on the road to recovery, Appleby is hoping he will be able to make the mile and a half York Group Two on August 21.

However, with stablemate Ancient Wisdom also on course for that contest, Appleby feels there is no pressure to ensure both talented colts make the Knavesmire, certain there will be plenty of opportunities for Arabian Crown to confirm his Sandown promise this autumn or next term.

“He’s very much on the comeback trail and it is very much nip and tuck if I get him there (York) on time and he’s very much a horse for the future, so I won’t be forcing the issue,” said the Moulton Paddocks handler, who will be heading to Berlin to cheer on England in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

“It’s probably good to have Ancient Wisdom around (for the race) and it has probably helped us. Even though it is always nice to have two in a race, but I’m not going to force Arabian Crown.

“He’s very much on the comeback and we hope to see him again later this year. He’s a horse who appreciates a bit of cut in the ground, so he’s an autumn, back-end horse.”