Arabian Crown stakes Classic claim at Newmarket

Charlie Appleby appears to have another Classic contender on his hands after Arabian Crown strolled home in the Ghaiyyath Zetland Stakes at Newmarket.

The Godolphin handler and jockey William Buick had already unleashed a potential Derby horse in Autumn Stakes winner Ancient Wisdom earlier on the card and Arabian Crown looks sure to be on their shortlist for the main events next term.

The son of Dubawi had won two of his three previous starts, recently graduating to Listed glory at Salisbury and he was sent off the 10-11 favourite to make the leap to Group Three glory.

Arabian Crown raced keenly enough in company with Gasper De Lemos in the early stages of the 10-furlong heat, but the market leader was clearly well in control from some way out, with each of his three rivals all under pressure.

Buick merely had to keep his mount up to his work to come home five and a half lengths clear, with Paddy Power making him a 12-1 chance for the Derby from 33s.

Appleby also struck in Friday’s Oh So Sharp Stakes with Dance Sequence on what was an important two days for the Godolphin team.

He said: “It’s all to do with the two-year-olds this year and this was a big weekend for us. The three horses we were confident about were the filly yesterday (Dance Sequence) and the two colts today and they’ve all gone and won their races. We’ve got some nice horses going into the winter.

“This horse, on his pedigree and what he’s achieved, probably has more of a Derby profile (than City Of Troy), but on what we saw in the Dewhurst, City Of Troy is a fantastic racehorse.

“He will be Guineas-bound whereas we’ll be going more down the Derby route. Whether he’s a Dante horse or we look at one of the other trials, that will be our sort of route.

“He’s a very hard horse to assess this fellow, as he’s not a workhorse. James (Doyle) rode him work last week and he was out the back of the gallop, whereas the other fellow (Ancient Wisdom) does travel and has more natural pace.

“This horse picked up well today and quickened. He’s won a Listed race and a Group Three and officially and on paper he’s the better horse.”