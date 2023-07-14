Arabic Legend impresses on debut to earn Guineas quotes

Andrew Balding unleashed a potentially smart prospect at Newmarket in the shape of Arabic Legend, who quickened up in fine style to take the Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes under Rob Hornby.

Sent off at 17-2, the Dubawi colt showed plenty of maturity as he took apart what looked a good bunch of two-year-olds in the seven-furlong contest, downing the well-supported Emperor’s Star, similarly making his debut for the equally-powerful Charlie Appleby yard.

After the length-and-a-half success, the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned colt was handed a 25-1 quote from Paddy Power for next season’s Qipco 2000 Guineas.

Balding said: “He quickened up nicely. He’s a nice horse and an exciting prospect.

“He is a very well-bred horse and we think a little bit of him. When the rain came it was encouraging. That certainly wasn’t going to inconvenience him.

“He has got a lot of potential. He was due to run at Doncaster, but it was unfortunate there was a mishap in the stalls. But anyway, it was great to come here. Rob gave him a lovely ride and I’m delighted for his owner. He is a great owner to have, and he bred the horse so it’s great.

“I’m sure he will stay a mile and I’m sure he will get further in time.”

The Sky Bet Ebor Handicap is on the cards next for Live Your Dream, who took the bet365 Trophy for trainer Saeed bin Suroor as the 5-2 favourite, part of a four-timer on the day for jockey Kevin Stott.

The Godolphin six-year-old, who had won the mile-and-six-furlong affair two years ago, stayed on well to beat Kihavah by a length and three-quarters.

Should he win the York prize next time, he would gain an automatic entry to the Melbourne Cup, but with Australia’s stringent rules, the gelding’s previous leg trouble may keep him out of the ‘race that stops a nation’.

Bin Suroor said: “This distance was better for him. The Ebor will be his race next. I think a mile and six is his best trip. We tried different distances, but we found after his races that he likes a mile and six best.

“Now we will take him to York as it is the same distance. We give him a break between races, as that’s what he likes.

“He is tough, a big horse, with time he is looking good. He gave him a good ride and kept him nice and calm in the race.”

Killybegs Warrior (20-1) won twice at Newmarket over seven furlongs as a juvenile and dropping in grade came good for Charlie Johnston in the 6 Horse Challenge At bet365 Handicap in the hands of Stott.

Well held in the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot on his last run, the three-year-old bounced back in good style to down Obelix inside the final furlong and score by three-quarters of a length in a race that his father, Mark, used to farm with regularity.

Johnston said: “It has been a while. I think there was a period when we won five of seven renewals and won with some really good horses.

“This horse is now three from three at this track and clearly loves it here. We set him some very difficult challenges this year, the Dante, the Hampton Court and this was him at a more realistic level and he’s bounced back.”

He added: “We spent a lot of time debating whether he was a mile or a mile-and-a-quarter horse and I think we eventually realised a mile and a quarter is his best trip. We would go to Goodwood next, I would assume.”

Stott also won the Group Two Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on Persian Dreamer (5-1) and the cavani.co.uk The Sartorial Sprint Handicap on Good Earth (100-30), to make it the first four-timer of his career.

He said: “It had been a good day and obviously my first four-timer, so that was nice.

“He (Good Earth) did it well. I’ve known Michael (Herrington) since I came over when I was 16 and it is just nice for someone like Michael who has only got a handful of horses and works day in, day out, and drives the box and everything.

“It was great to win a Group race earlier – they are very hard to win – but it is nice for someone like Michael to win a race like this. It makes it fun when things like that happen. Even though it rained, it is still a good day!”