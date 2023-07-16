Araminta claims Prix Chloe honours for Candy

Henry Candy’s Araminta took her record to three wins from just four outings when successful in the Prix Chloe at Chantilly.

Out of the Roger Charlton-trained sprinter Mince and by Gleneagles, she was beaten a length in a Listed race at Goodwood over a mile on just her second start and returned to the Sussex venue to win the Height Of Fashion Stakes last time out.

Upped to Group Three company in France, she took it in her stride. Settled in just behind the leaders by the veteran Gerald Mosse, she was pulled out to challenge two furlongs from home.

While she did not immediately put the race to bed and briefly looked vulnerable, the longer the race went on, the more her stride lengthened and she pulled away to beat Excellent Truth by a length and a quarter.

Candy said: “She just keeps improving. She’s a lovely, big, scopey animal and she won really nicely today and she was very relaxed which was nice.

“Gerald asked me this morning ‘does she lengthen or does she quicken’ and I replied that she does both. She does lengthen but she does have a kick.

“She’s a little unlucky to not be unbeaten.

“I think the Nassau will come a bit too quick but the entry is there. It does look a very good race this year and the best she could hope for would maybe be third or fourth.

“It might be best to give it a miss but I’ll see what the boys want to do – I sound like Aidan O’Brien saying that but that is as close as I’ll get to him!

“Looking at her pedigree, I can’t see her getting an inch beyond 10 furlongs really – luckily she’s very good at that, she’s very exciting.”