Arclight stays unbeaten with victory at Kempton

Arclight strolled to an easy victory in the Play Coral “Racing-Super-Series” For Free Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton.

A winner on her hurdling debut at Doncaster, she was sent off the 8-15 favourite facing just three rivals.

Her task was then made even easier when Regally Blonde, the second choice of punters, was a very early casualty.

Nico de Boinville decided to keep things simple on Nicky Henderson’s filly, who was rated 76 on the Flat for Sir Mark Prescott, and the result was never in doubt as she strolled to a 43-length win.

“It was worrying when the horse galloped loose because you don’t know which way they will go. Your jockey needs to be thinking, and mine was,” said Henderson.

“She’s a sweet filly who is game and genuine. When the other one with respectable form on the Flat went we were handed it, and I can’t pretend she liked that ground.

“But I told the owners we had to come here, and now there’s a race for her at Doncaster on Friday week.”

Only four also went to post for the Coral Get Closer To The Action Novices’ Hurdle which saw the Jonjo O’Neill team prevail with Collectors Item.

For much of the race Harry Cobden looked sure to win on Paul Nicholls’ odds-on Makin’yourmindup but a mistake at the last saw him lose momentum and Collectors Item (11-10) stayed on well to win by two lengths.

“Before this we thought he would stay very well and the slow ground helped him. It was very hard work,” said winning rider Jonjo O’Neill junior.

“He missed the second-last and is still very much a work in progress as he’s a shell of a horse.

“Three miles looks his bag, and it would have to be very soft for him to go back to two and a half.”

The Evan Williams-trained Annsam made every yard of the running in the Coral Racing Club Handicap Chase.

A fair sixth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, Adam Wedge took no prisoners from the front and quickly worked up a sizeable advantage which he was not to relinquish.

The 7-2 chance beat Smarty Wild by 17 lengths.

“The reality is that old ground stopped a lot of the horses behind us, and I hope the handicapper factors that in when he reassesses him. I feel it would be wrong to get carried away with the performance,” said Williams.

“I would say that ground was hard work, but this is a horse that wins races whether over fences or hurdles. He ran a great race at Newbury and will come back here for the race he was pulled up in last season (Coral Trophy Handicap Chase) next month.”