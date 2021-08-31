Arenas Del Tiempo victory means the world to Simon Dow

Simon Dow was delighted to win the John Benstead Handicap, run in memory of the late former Epsom trainer, with Arenas Del Tiempo at the Surrey course.

Dow, whose stables are close to the home of the Derby, saw his three-year-old filly run her rivals ragged under a front-running ride by Hollie Doyle.

The 5-2 favourite took the 10-furlong prize by three and a half lengths from Hackbridge.

Dow said: “This is really important to us. John did so much work to ensure the continuity of training in Epsom and worked himself on the Parliamentary Act that now works for the Downs to ensure the future of horse training in Epsom.

“For him to be commemorated with a memorial race that my filly has won is a special day for us.”

On Arenas Del Tiempo, he added: “She wears her heart on her sleeve and is a very brave filly. It is wonderful for Rob (Moss) owner for all the support he has given the industry and particularly Epsom.

“She is completely suited to this place with the twists and turns and the undulations. I’m already thinking about what can we do with her next year.”

Local owner Brian Millen cannot wait for next summer to try to secure the victory he has longed for in the Epsom Dash with Recon Mission, who bounced back to form in the Terry Mills Handicap – a race commemorating another trainer synonymous with the track.

After suffering four successive defeats since scoring at Epsom in April, the Tony Carroll-trained five year old finally got his head back in front with an all-the-way win.

The 11-4 favourite kept on in determined fashion under Ray Dawson to beat Spring Bloom by half a length, with Kimifive a head away in third.

Millen said: “He has been very unlucky in his last three runs in higher class.

I’m an Epsom boy and I’ve lived here for 60 odd years so I love coming here

“He got bashed by the winner in the Dash and Ray had to pull him back. Then he went to Goodwood and the same thing happened as the winner bashed him and he is only little.

“A small field today was perfect. He has won here over five but this is a totally different course.

“I’m an Epsom boy and I’ve lived here for 60 odd years so I love coming here. He will definitely come back for the Dash. I’ve run loads of horses in it and it would be lovely to win.”

William Buick kept himself in the hunt for a first Flat jockeys’ title with a on the Kevin Philippart De Foy-trained Smooth Talking (6-1) and New Mission (4-5 favourite) for Charlie Appleby in the Jim Ferguson Memorial EBF Maiden Stakes by a neck.

“We are in the title fight and we are working hard and trying to make every race count,” said Buick.

“I can’t see myself going somewhere for six minor rides if I had a good ride at a big meeting.

“The big days are very important and I’m very privileged in my job so that comes first, but the other winners in between also count.”

Stefano Cherchi made his first appearance at the track a winning one after delivering the Chris Dwyer-trained Sir Oliver (11-2) with a perfectly-timed run to claim the John Akehurst Handicap by a head.

The 3lb claimer said: “It’s lovely to have a winner here as it’s the Derby track. I really enjoyed it. The horse travelled well in the race and he was strong at the end.”