Aristia outdoes Alpine Star to take Listed honours at York

Aristia thwarted a winning comeback for the classy Alpine Star as Hayley Turner completed a York treble in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Lyric Fillies’ Stakes.

Alpine Star, winner of the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on her first start of last season and a close second in three subsequent Group Ones, could not quite repel 22-1 shot Aristia’s determined challenge and had to settle for runner-up spot.

Richard Hannon’s winner, a successful debutante at Newbury in April who has twice been beaten at Listed and Group Two level since, appeared set to be outdone by the strong-travelling odds-on favourite a furlong out but battled on to prevail by a short head.

The three-year-old’s victory continued a fine evening for Turner, who won the opening John Wright Electrical Silk Series Female Jockeys’ Handicap on Andrew Balding’s Dejame Paso at 11-4 and then the JKH 80th Birthday Celebration EBF Restricted Novice Stakes with Charlie McBride’s 13-8 favourite Silken Petals.

Jessica Harrington’s Alpine Star was returning from a 292-day absence, after a spring setback delayed her four-year-old campaign, but Turner nonetheless admitted it was beyond expectations to beat her.

Turner told Racing TV: “It was a surprise certainly – because I think we were all thinking we were going to be second to the favourite.

“But she’s a really tough filly, and she battled well – and I think having fitness and toughness on her side helped her manage to get home.”

Aristia, who launched her challenge from off the pace, had a stirring duel with Alpine Star before just getting the better of the exchange – with Fooraat only another short-head back in third of seven.

Turner added: “I was drawn seven and ideally would like to have had a bit of cover. But without taking her right back, I couldn’t manage that – but she actually did settle quite well.

“We managed to follow the favourite through, which gave us a nice lead. We made it a test for the favourite, which played in our favour.

“Alpine Star is a tough filly, a Group One winner with a very high rating. We all thought we might be second, but that was a nice surprise.”