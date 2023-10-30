Arkle hope Facile Vega to captain Mullins’ novice chase squad

Willie Mullins considers the Arkle Trophy as the logical long-term target for Facile Vega, who will be part of a formidable team of novice chasers for the champion trainer this season.

A son of the mighty racemare Quevega, the six-year-old carried all before him as a bumper horse, winning each of his four starts including Grade One wins at Cheltenham and Punchestown.

He made an excellent start to his hurdling career last season, winning on his debut at Fairyhouse before striking at the top level at Leopardstown over Christmas, but a disappointing run at the Dublin Racing Festival meant he returned to Cheltenham in March with something to prove.

Facile Vega had to make do with the runner-up spot behind Marine Nationale in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, but did end his campaign on a high when winning another Grade One at Punchestown and Mullins believes we may still not have seen the best of a horse who is clearly held in the highest regard.

“He probably didn’t do everything I expected last year, some things just didn’t go right for him during the season,” said the Closutton handler.

“I’m very happy with him coming back this season, he looked in particular good shape on the gallops on Wednesday morning I thought.

“He will start off over fences, the way he gallops and jumps I imagine he will be over the shortest trip and he looks an Arkle horse, but there is plenty of stamina in his pedigree if he has to go out in trip.

“I’ll be looking to start him off maybe next month then head to Leopardstown at Christmas, hopefully back there for the Dublin Racing Festival and then March.”

Another novice chase prospect Mullins is particularly excited about is Mister Policeman, a French recruit who won a small-field conditions hurdle at Cork on his only start in Ireland to date.

Mullins added: “Mister Policeman does fantastic work at home. He won his race well at Cork but I thought on his homework he would do it a lot better.

“He’s a horse I think has huge ability and will go novice chasing. He can always go back hurdling if things don’t work out but he jumps well.

“I think he will improve a lot on what you saw that day at Cork.”

Klassical Dream, a seven-time Grade One winner over hurdles, is set to belatedly embark on a career over the larger obstacles this term.

Sharjah has won six Grade Ones, a Galway Hurdle and finished second in two Champion Hurdles. He is already two from two over fences this year.

“I’m very happy with Sharjah and the obvious target is the Drinmore at Fairyhouse, but he’s had a hard summer – I don’t think he’s had a break,” Mullins continued.

“I’m toying with the idea of maybe giving him a break and keeping him for Christmas and the spring. I’ve got to make up my mind, I imagine he’ll get an entry in the Drinmore.”

Last season’s Champion Bumper runner-up Fact To File is an interesting recruit to fences, having not yet even run over hurdles.

Mullins memorably sent the popular Florida Pearl straight over fences from the bumper sphere and is keen to do the same with this JP McManus-owned six-year-old.

He's a horse I think we will see at the top end of the novice chasing scene

He said: “We sort of had a choice last term whether to stay bumpering or go novice hurdling and I elected to go bumpering with him. We thought if we did stay bumpering, then we would go novice chasing this year and cut out the hurdles because he looks like a chaser.

“He’s a beautiful horse, he’s got a temperament and he’s got everything. He’s a horse I think we will see at the top end of the novice chasing scene.

“I felt it was worth going down the bumper route with him and he was just beat at Cheltenham by A Dream To Share, so that was good enough. I think with the size and scope of the horse I want to go off chasing with him.”

Gaelic Warrior, second to esteemed stablemate Impaire Et Passe at Cheltenham before going one better in a Grade One novice hurdle at Punchestown, will also be on the novice chasing team, with Mullins identifying the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham as a potential goal.