Art aiming to put on Sprint Cup show

Art Power is on course for the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock with connections hopeful of a “pretty big run”.

The Tim Easterby-trained horse is a general 8-1 chance for the Group One contest, following a fine seasonal debut when fourth to Kinross in the City of York Stakes last week.

That was his first run since finishing fourth to Creative Force in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October and he will revert back to that six-furlong trip this time.

Alastair Donald, who is racing manager for Art Power’s owners, King Power Racing, believes his last effort, when beaten three and a quarter lengths in the Group Two, was better than it looked on paper.

“We were delighted with that run, because he was undercooked and would have needed the race,” said Donald.

“The plan wasn’t really to go seven furlongs first up. But there was no other race really to run him in, so we were using that as a prep for Haydock.

“He probably ran above expectations in terms of fitness, so we are hoping for a pretty big run next weekend.

“It was very much a prep run, really, but it also showed that seven furlongs might be an option further along.”

Art Power’s four wins in 14 turf runs all came with some ease in the ground, but while Donald said the five-year-old would welcome any rain, he is not ground dependent.

“He is pretty versatile on the ground,” he said. “Obviously if it rains he likes it, but he has run well on quick ground – it was pretty quick at York.

“In his younger days, he liked give in the ground, but it doesn’t really matter now.”

King Power Racing will be double-handed with Chil Chil (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Art Power could also be joined by the Andrew Balding-trained Chil Chil, who is in the same ownership.

The six-year-old mare, winner of last season’s Group Three Chipchase at Newcastle, ran a career-best in last season’s renewal, when beaten three-quarters of a length by Emaraaty Ana.

“She is also in the same race,” added Donald. “She ran very well in it last year when third and she is in good form.”