Art Power set to continue Curragh love affair

Tim Easterby’s Art Power will aim to return to his favourite track after an impressive success in the Sapphire Stakes.

The popular grey is a constant in high-quality sprint contests and is an eight-time winner for owners King Power Racing.

Now six years old, the gelding is unbeaten at the Curragh in four runs having won the Renaissance Stakes twice, as well as the Greenlands Stakes earlier in the season.

Armed with that knowledge, he was well backed as the 6-5 favourite for the Group Two Sapphire Stakes over five furlongs at the track on Saturday.

Under David Allan, he did not disappoint and cruised to an unchallenged four-and-a-quarter-length success to maintain his flawless record at the Kildare venue.

Another trip to the Curragh is now on the horizon for the son of Dark Angel, who holds an entry for the Flying Five Stakes on September 10.

“He’s come home and he’s in great form, he’s come out of it really well,” said Easterby.

“He ran a super race, we were delighted with him and he’s come out of it in great form.

“He’ll probably go back there for the Flying Five in September. He loves it there and he liked that bit of cut in the ground too.

“He just seems to love it, it’s nice ground that often has a bit of cut in it.

“It’s a good, level track for him and he just seems to really enjoy it.”