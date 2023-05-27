Art powers to Greenlands glory
Oisin Murphy rode his first ever winner at the Curragh as Art Power confirmed his love for Ireland when winning the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes in clear-cut fashion.
Trained by Tim Easterby, the grey was winning for the fourth time in as many attempts in Ireland.
Swiftly away from the stalls, the 2-1 joint-favourite looked in a comfortable rhythm throughout while his main market rival, Charlie Hills’ Garrus, was almost detached at the back of the field under Ryan Moore.
When Garrus did begin to make a move from the rear, Art Power had plenty left and kicked on again over a furlong out, running out a four-and-three-quarter-length winner from Big Gossey, with Garrus third.
The winner, gelded in the winter, is now as low as 8-1 with Betfair for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.
“He was a top-class sprinter and he lost his form a little bit. Tim Easterby and King Power Racing have been patient with him and today he gave me a super feel,” said Murphy.
“He loves Ireland and has never been beaten here, that’s his fourth victory from four starts – what a fantastic horse.
“I hadn’t ridden any winners here before today, so I can’t say I was very confident through the race and I knew what I was doing. I pretended I did anyway and I had the right horse.
“This is a great feeling. I managed to win a Listed race on Buckaroo at Leopardstown last month and to be here on such a big day is massive.”
