16 May 2023

Artistic Star makes an impression to forward Derby case

Derby entrant Artistic Star showed a very willing attitude to take his record to two from two and enter the Epsom picture with victory in the Darley British EBF Novice Stakes at Sandown.

The Ralph Beckett-trained, Jeff Smith-owned Galileo colt was making his three-year-old bow after winning a Nottingham maiden in October.

Stepping up to a mile and a quarter from the extended mile of that run, he saw out every yard under Rob Hornby to readily hold off Torito by a length and a quarter as the the 9-4 favourite.

Beckett – who saddled Westover to be an unlucky-in-running third in last year’s Derby – said: “He is a smashing horse. He is a May 27 foal and he has only just been ready for this now.

“We will see how we go with him, but whatever we do next we will have a load of sport with him because he is still a horse in the making I feel.

“Jeff, David (Bowe, racing manager to the owner) and I will have a chat in a fortnight’s time and see how we feel.

“We wanted to go to Lingfield (for the Derby Trial) and that opportunity was taken away from us so this was a really good spot for him.”

As well as the Derby, the winner holds an engagement in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Beckett added: “It is not a bad shout, Ascot, as Jessie Harrington had the full-sister (Forbearance) and she was adamant she needed fast ground and so if we did get into our heat of summer the King Edward VII might seem like a target.

“I’d be a little bit concerned it is only two and a half weeks until Epsom and he might just bounce.”

