Asadna takes Bowl test on debut for Alice Haynes

Alice Haynes is excited to see Asadna make his stable debut in the Ire-Incentive – It Pays To Buy Irish Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury.

The Mehmas colt created a huge impression when storming to a 12-length success on his introduction at Ripon and as a result was widely considered Britain’s chief hope for last month’s Coventry Stakes.

But Asadna could finish only ninth at Royal Ascot, with owner Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah subsequently removing the youngster from George Boughey’s yard and switching him to the care of fellow Newmarket-based trainer Haynes.

The Cadland Cottage handler has been pleased with what she has seen from the two-year-old in his homework and has booked three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy for Friday’s Listed feature.

Haynes said: “It’s obviously a bigger and more competitive renewal of the Rose Bowl than has been the case in previous years, but the ground should suit as long as they don’t get the rain and he seems to be in good order at home.

“We’ll learn a lot about him and we can go from there. We haven’t had him for that long, but I’m happy with what I’ve seen.

“He came to hand quite nicely and did a nice piece of work on Tuesday that I was quite happy with.”

This is a big step up in company, but I hope he's ready to take that move

Asadna’s rivals include the Ralph Beckett-trained Palmar Bay, who was last seen edging out subsequent July Stakes scorer Jasour at Salisbury in May.

Jasour’s trainer Clive Cox and owners Al Mohamediya Racing are also represented, with Shagraan stepping up in class following an impressive Windsor success.

“I was very pleased with him at Windsor and he’s come back from the race well. This is a big step up in company, but I hope he’s ready to take that move,” said Cox.

“It’s great we’ve got a very good bunch of two-year-olds that are all moving forwards nicely. If we can keep our 31 per cent strike-rate up, I’d be delighted.”

Richard Hannon’s Dapper Valley looked the part on his debut at Newbury, but needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort in Sandown’s National Stakes.

Balon D’Or has run four good races for Hugo Palmer and steps down in grade after finishing fourth in a French Group Three on his most recent appearance.

Marco Botti’s once-raced Windsor victor Kinnigoli Kid also features in a competitive contest.