Ascot ambition for Nottingham victor Maggie’s Way

William Muir and Chris Grassick are dreaming of a trip to Royal Ascot with Maggie’s Way after watching her saunter to a bloodless victory at Nottingham on Tuesday.

Although arriving at Colwick Park a maiden, her half-length second at Kempton in October served as a good clue to her potential and she showed exactly what was lurking in the locker in the Follow @racingtv On Twitter Fillies’ Handicap.

Sent off 12-1 in the hands of James Doyle, she left the opposition trailing in her wake to record a two-length victory and connections are keen to aim the daughter of Cityscape at the Sandringham Stakes at next month’s showpiece meeting in Berkshire.

“The race at Kempton, we felt we were a bit unlucky there, she just got collared on the line. It’s often what happens there at Kempton – they just come over the top of you,” said co-trainer Chris Grassick.

“We’ve never lost faith with this filly over the winter, she has always shown us plenty and galloped well and has a great attitude.

“We came here feeling quite bullish but the price didn’t really reflect what we were all feeling, so it was nice that she was able to get the job done nicely there for us and it’s onwards and upwards.

“Maybe, if we can, we will have one more run before going to Ascot. We’re going to have a go at the Sandringham over the stiff mile.”

Ascot could also be on the agenda for Thunderbear (18-1), who provided Irish handler Jack Davison with his first UK success in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap.

“It was just the way it fell really, it suited us to bring this horse over with the other filly (Hotter Than Hades, unplaced in Nottinghamshire Oaks) and this race just happened to be on the programme,” said Davison.

“It suited him down to the ground and he doesn’t mind ease in the ground. It was quite straightforward and he’s a nice gelding for the future.

“It was my first UK winner but I plan on bringing some more over here. I’m absolutely buzzing, delighted.

“He’s a homebred so credit to my parents, he’s a pretty useful horse and there might be a nice handicap at Ascot for him, we’ll see. I would be pleased if he was a good Saturday horse, but I wouldn’t mind coming back for Royal Ascot if there is something suitable.”

There was further Irish success on the card when Johnny Murtagh’s Starnight (2-1) obliged for favourite backers in the concluding Visit racingtv.com Handicap, while in the opening EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes Amo Racing enjoyed another two-year-old triumph with the Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained Treasure Storm (11-8 favourite).

“It was a good ride from Kevin. These horses are prepared by Robson Aguiar in Ireland and when they come over here they know their job,” said Ffrench Davis.

“She just missed the break at Musselburgh first time and we think she might need another furlong, but she got the job done nicely there.

“She’s probably not one of the best, but she’s a nice filly and she got the job done today and hopefully she can progress. I don’t think she will be an Ascot filly. We have some lovely ones and she would be lower down the pecking order. But she did well today.”

Harry Eustace’s Belhaven (100-30) got back to winning ways in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap, while James Fanshawe’s Maso Bastie (7-2) survived a stewards’ inquiry to take his record to two from three in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Restricted Novice Stakes.

“Craig Witherford and the team at home have been doing a lot of work with him in the stalls,” said Fanshawe.

“He has won two out of three races he has run in but he’s quite quirky. He has an engine that we have to keep working round and when he was challenged today he battled back well.

“I think he will definitely get a mile and a half but we will see what mark he gets next week and go from there.”