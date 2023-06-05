Ascot assessing security plans ahead of Royal meeting
Ascot officials will liaise with authorities in the coming days over security plans for the Royal meeting following the attempted disruption to Saturday’s Betfred Derby at Epsom.
Police arrested 31 people on Saturday, including 12 on the racecourse grounds, after Animal Rising announced their intention to “cancel or severely delay” the Derby in the lead up to the race, which went ahead as planned.
Surrey Police confirmed on Sunday that Ben Newman, 32, from Hackney, east London, had been charged with causing public nuisance after running onto the track during the Derby itself.
The protest occurred after the Jockey Club, which owns Epsom, was granted an injunction prohibiting the group from intervening in the event, claiming the organisation had made “explicitly clear” that it intended to breach security.
Ascot are looking closely at all security options ahead of the five-day meeting which starts on Tuesday, June 20.
The Berkshire track’s director of racing and public affairs, Nick Smith, said: “Epsom did a fantastic job and kept the protesters under control.
“Anyone who saw the efforts of all involved could not fail to be impressed. Swift and decisive action was taken.
“We will be holding internal discussions and will be liaising with the Jockey Club and the police to develop and deliver our plan over the next few days.
“Watch this space is all I can say at the moment.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox