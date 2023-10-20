Ascot confirm move to inner course for three Champions Day races

Ascot have confirmed the three races due to take place on the round course on Qipco British Champions Day will be run on the inner course.

Following almost 40 millimetres of rain in the past seven days, the going had turned extremely testing on the round course by Friday morning, with heavy appearing in places.

A rule had been brought in some time ago stating that should that be the case, Ascot were able to move the Long Distance Cup, Fillies & Mares Stakes and the Champion Stakes to the inner/hurdles track.

The going on that track was reported as good to soft, soft in places, while on the straight track, used for the Sprint, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and the Balmoral Handicap, it was soft.

A statement released by Ascot read: “The going on the round course is now soft, heavy in places. Following verification from an independent panel and agreement that this will not improve before raceday, the three Round Course races will switch to the Inner Flat Course.

“This is as per the race conditions which state that in the event of ‘heavy’ appearing in the going description the races will switch to the Inner Flat Course.

“The going on the Inner Flat Course is currently good to soft, soft in places.”

As a result there are minor distance changes to two of the three races which will move. The Long Distance Cup will now be run over one mile seven furlongs and 127 yards, a decrease of 82 yards. The Fillies & Mares Stakes will be run over 78 yards less taking it to just under a mile and a half, while the Champion Stakes stays over 10 furlongs.