Ascot favoured for Shouldvebeenaring farewell run

Middleham Park Racing are preparing to “roll the dice” with Shouldvebeenaring, who is set to seek top-level honours when making his swansong in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes later this month.

Richard Hannon’s son of Havana Grey has been a consistent performer for his connections, winning six of his 28 starts and rarely finishing out of the frame.

The four-year-old is bound for Kildare to stand at the Irish National Stud at the end of his on-track career and is entered in the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes at Newmarket on Friday ahead of Qipco British Champions Day.

He has previously placed in Haydock’s Sprint Cup and the Prix de la Foret when competing at the highest level and his team rightfully dream of finally getting that elusive top-table success under his belt in his final outing.

“I think we will probably role the dice in the Champions Sprint,” said Middleham Park Racing’s Tom Palin.

“It’s a not so secret, secret, that he is going to stand at the Irish National Stud and after speaking to them, we are more than likely going to try to get that Group One that he more than deserves.

“He’s been very unlucky previously and we will try to get one of them and it’s probably one of the only races we could roll the dice in at the end of the year.

“I don’t think he’s got a Breeders’ Cup in him. It would either be a two-turn mile or the sprint would have him stood on his head, so Ascot will likely be his last day.

“He more than deserves his swansong and has been a joy of a horse who gives his all. He will probably not get his ground there and it might be miraculous if he was to, but it’s a great game and strange things can happen.”