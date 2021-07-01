Ascot gamble Kaboo back in action at Sandown

Kaboo bids to build on a promising debut run at Royal Ascot when he lines up for the Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown on Friday.

The Karl Burke-trained youngster is highly-regarded by connections and was backed at big odds down to 15-2 for the Windsor Castle Stakes.

Though the gamble went astray he was a respectable sixth to Chipotle, with Burke wishing the son of More Than Ready had been blessed with a more favourable draw on the day.

“He’s come out of Ascot really well. We could have gone for a little novice somewhere, but he is a very high-class horse who can gallop, so we thought we’d roll the dice again,” said the Middleham handler.

The ground would be a little bit of an unknown - I'd prefer it if they didn't get any more rain - but apart from that, no negatives

“I wouldn’t say it’s the strongest Listed race I’ve ever seen and we’ve got a good draw (in stall one), so we’ll give it a go.

“The ground would be a little bit of an unknown – I’d prefer it if they didn’t get any more rain – but apart from that, no negatives.

“I’m sure if he’d been drawn on the wing rather than down the middle, we’d definitely have been second at Ascot and I think we’d have gone close to winning, to be honest.”

Instinctive Move has to redeem himself after being withdrawn from the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting after getting upset in the stalls.

Trainer Clive Cox believes it was a one-off and expects the Showcasing colt, who made a winning debut at Bath, to be on his best behaviour.

“He’s passed a stalls test since Ascot and we’ve had no problems,” he said.

“He’s got a wonderful temperament, so it was a real surprise – he obviously got spooked in the stalls and that was it really.

“I’m pleased he’s got a chance to run here. He’s still fresh and well and has got a nice draw (four).

“Hopefully he’ll appreciate the track.”

Mojomaker returns to Sandown for the Dragon Stakes after getting off the mark over the course and distance (PA Wire)

Mojomaker trotted up by six lengths over this course when opening his account at the third attempt three weeks ago.

Trainer David Loughnane reports the son of Mehmas to be in fine form and is looking forward to running him in the Listed contest.

“He was very impressive the last day and has come out of it well,” said the Shropshire handler.

“I’d like to think if he can produce something similar on Friday he should be right up there in the mix of things.

“We’d like to think there’s more to come from the horse.”

Morando would prefer soft ground for the Coral Marathon (PA Archive)

Connections of Morando are hoping conditions will still be suitable for the mud-loving grey in the Coral Marathon.

The eight-year-old, trained by Andrew Balding, drops down in trip after weakening in the closing stages over the extreme distance of two miles five and a half furlongs in the Queen Alexandra Stakes.

“The softer the better for him, so we don’t want the ground to dry out too much,” said Alistair Donald, racing manager for owners King Power Racing

“He found the trip a little bit too far him at Ascot – two miles is his gig.

“He hasn’t won for a while, but he’s still running to a good level. He’s probably not as good as he was, but he’s definitely still running to Listed level.”

Rivals include the Ian Williams-trained The Grand Visir, who was third in the Queen Alexandra, fellow eight-year-olds Red Verdon and Withhold. Max Vega and Mildenberger complete the six-strong field.