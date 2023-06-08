Ascot updates on plans against threat of disruption to Royal meeting

Officials at Ascot have said they will not be applying for a High Court injunction “at this time” against the possibility of disruption by animal rights protesters at the Royal meeting that starts later this month.

A delay of 14 minutes was caused to the start of the Grand National in April by activists from Animal Rising, although attempts to similarly disrupt the Derby at Epsom were not successful.

Epsom had secured an injunction prior to the Derby Festival after it said protesters from the group had made it “explicitly clear” they intended to breach security.

One man did get on to the track as the race started and appeared in court on Monday charged with causing public nuisance. Ben Newman, 32, appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded not guilty.

Newman, from Homerton High Street, Hackney, east London, was one of 31 people arrested on Saturday, including 12 on the racecourse grounds. Newman was remanded into custody until July 6, when he is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court.

Outlining its plans in an update on Thursday, Ascot said in a statement: “Following legal advice and direct liaison with the Thames Valley Police (TVP), at this time we do not plan to apply for an injunction to cover the potential threat of disruption and trespass at Royal Ascot.

“TVP have powers in place within the existing legislation which are sufficient to be able to respond to any incidents of disorder or disruption. Peaceful protest is welcome as it always has been and will be accommodated outside the racecourse.

“As we do every year, we are working extremely closely with the TVP and our own security providers to be as prepared as possible for any planned disruption during Royal Ascot. We will have additional security around the site as well as enhanced CCTV provision and there will be increased police presence throughout the week.”

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police have once again been working closely with Ascot Racecourse Limited on the planning for Royal Ascot 2023.

“We have a legal obligation to facilitate peaceful protest and we will be balancing the rights of any protestors with the needs of the local community and spectators.

“With sufficient policing powers from existing legislation, we will be able to respond to incidents of disorder or disruption in a proportionate manner as they occur.”

Royal Ascot begins on June 20, running for five days.