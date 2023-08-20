Asean sails to impressive Curragh triumph

Asean came with a storming run up the stands rail to record a most taking success in the Qatar Racing And Equestrian Club Irish EBF Curragh Stakes.

Donnacha O’Brien’s youngster had got off the mark in a Cork handicap when last seen and had no trouble handling the move to Listed company.

Ridden at the rear of the field, Gavin Ryan’s mount began to engage top gear over a furlong out and soared past her rivals in tremendous fashion.

The winning margin was half a length over Aidan O’Brien’s Alabama and there looks sure to be more to come from the 17-2 scorer.

“She travelled strong, she has a lot of speed and I thought Gavin gave her a brilliant ride,” said O’Brien. “She has a really good turn of foot and he rode her for that.

“She did it nicely in the end and it was a good performance.

“Gavin let her relax and they all started racing fairly early. He let it happen in front of him and I told him to have a go at them in the last furlong and that’s what he did.

“She quickened up really well and is obviously a smart filly. We’ll probably step her up into Group company now.

“She’s all speed and we’ll probably keep her to five. She’d probably stay six, but she is very comfortable at five.

“I’d say she loves quick ground, the quicker the better. She’s by Ten Sovereigns and he wanted it like the road.”

Elsewhere, Eddie Lynam enjoyed a one-two in the Bord Na Mona Recycling Handicap, with the Ben Coen-ridden Jon Riggens (9-2) edging out James Ryan on 7-2 favourite Heavenly Power by a neck.

Lynam said: “Over the five on this sort of ground, especially the way the track is riding the last few days with the wind, he’s been struggling to make up the ground.

“I sent Dave Mason down to the gate with him today as he gets a bit buzzy with the open spaces here.

“When you ride them for luck it’s exactly what it says on the tin. If he hit the front a furlong down then I won’t use the jockey again and also he won’t finish in the first three. That’s the way he is.

“The other horse went out with his heart on his sleeve. I love both horses and it’s hard when one beats the other, but at least one of them has won.

“They will come back here next month for the Bold Lad.”