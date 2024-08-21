Asfoora and Big Evs face off again in Nunthorpe
Round three of the Asfoora and Big Evs sprinting rivalry will take place at York on Friday, with both Henry Dwyer’s Australian ace and Mick Appleby’s Breeders’ Cup hero declared for the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.
The Antipodean raider took the scalp of Big Evs when sprinting her way to Royal Ascot glory in the King Charles III Stakes earlier in the summer, but Appleby’s son of Blue Point quickly gained revenge at Goodwood when shading a thrilling conclusion to the King George Qatar Stakes.
Goodwood third Believing is also amongst the 14 declared for the five-furlong Group One, with Adam West’s defending champion Live In The Dream and last year’s third, the Archie Watson-trained Bradsell, also in the mix, with the latter excelling on his comeback at Deauville.
Course-and-distance winners Regional (Ed Bethell) and Starlust (Ralph Beckett) add further spice to the contest, as does Czech speedball Ponntos who is sure to be leading the field along at a rate of knots.
Molecomb winner Big Mojo could make it a day to remember for Appleby as he steps up to six furlongs in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes.
Meanwhile, Charlie Appleby is represented by the unbeaten Shadow Of Light, with the handler seeking a second win in three years in the Group Two contest.
Hamad Al Jehani’s The Strikin Viking has gone close at this level twice since winning at the Knavesmire on debut, while Karl Burke’s Andesite also brings smart course form to the table.
The Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup is another highlight on the card and has attracted a field of nine, including Aidan O’Brien’s Point Lonsdale, Vauban for Willie Mullins and previous winner Quickthorn (Hughie Morrison).
