Ashdale Bob handed Leopardstown target
Ashdale Bob has been given the go ahead to run in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors 50k Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff’ Novice Hurdle on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.
Jessica Harrington’s six-year-old won his first two outings over timber impressively, including a Grade Two at Navan.
He was then fancied for the Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle, but he was an early faller in the contest won by Bob Olinger.
“Ashdale Bob will go for the two miles and six furlongs race at Leopardstown next weekend. He’s a stayer,” said Harrington.
“He’s flying and had no race the last day. He’s absolutely perfect after the fall.
“It was just unfortunate as he came up a stride and a half too far away from the hurdle. He was fine after it.”