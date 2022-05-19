Ask Paddington has the answers at Market Rasen

Ask Paddington made light work of the Victor Lucas Memorial Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen with a nine-length victory under Nathan Moscrop.

Trained by Rebecca Menzies, the 5-2 favourite looked to be finding his form when second at Hexham last time out and went on to produce a slick round of jumping on good ground to cruise to an effortless victory ahead of Marajman.

The gelding took up the lead with two fences remaining and was never passed, with his rider deliberately tracking champion jockey Brian Hughes.

“I wasn’t frightened of being in front, I was just conscious of Brian Hughes getting the run on me and then I’d be trying to make ground up,” said Moscrop.

“I thought if I was bang upside Hughesy turning in that I couldn’t be far wrong. I’m sure Rebecca will have something else planned for him for the future.”

Moscrop then scored a double on the card in Lincolnshire when Susan Corbett’s Avoid De Master claimed the Great Racing Welfare Cycle Challenge #ridewithus Handicap Chase at 11-2.

The eight-year-old was a winner when markedly up in trip and struck again stepping down to two miles and three furlongs and prevailing by three and a half lengths.

Laura Morgan’s Clear The Runway continued his highly consistent spell when victorious in the Great British Garden Party Raceday 3rd June Novices’ Hurdle.

The six-year-old was sent to post as the 2-13 favourite for the three-runner affair, a race in which he was hunting for his fifth victory this year after spending much of his campaign thus far running over fences.

His position in the market was clearly justified as the gelding was a facile winner under Adam Wedge, streaking clear in the home straight and coming home 25 lengths clear of his nearest rival despite an overly bold leap at the second-last.

A return to chasing now beckons as Morgan has a Cartmel contest in mind for the bay’s next outing.

“He was really impressive, he’s obviously a better chaser than he is a hurdler but we thought that while there were a few small novice hurdles around we’d make the most of it,” she said.

“The aim is to go back over fences at Cartmel at the end of this month, there’s a nice pot there. He’s a lovely consistent horse and he’s just been great for Alan (Rogers, owner).”

Lightning Attack is a previous winner at Market Rasen and was last seen running under the Flat code when second on the level at Musselburgh late last month.

A return to both the track and the code brought about a success this time in the Racing Welfare Supporting Racing’s Workforce Handicap Hurdle, though the six-year-old did look a little white knuckle at the final two flights.

“He won very well here, then we went to Sedgefield with him and he was rather disappointing, but he had a nice run on the Flat the other day,” McLernon said of the 4-1 shot.

“He is a survivor to be fair to him, the ground is riding lively enough today so maybe that had a part to play in it. He never felt like falling.”

Dr Richard Newland’s Let Me Be hit his stride for new connections when triumphant in the National Stud For Education Maiden Hurdle at 15-8 under Sam Twiston-Davies.

The six-year-old joined Newland’s yard at the end of last season having previously been trained by Keith Dalgleish and was a comfortable nine-and-a-half-length victor ahead of 11-10 favourite Goleirihem.

Wake Me Early then provided the stable with a second winner when cantering to an effortless victory under Charlie Hammond as the 9-4 favourite in the Lucas Machinery Handicap Chase.