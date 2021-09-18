Astadash shows Gowran rivals a clean pair of heels
Astadash continued Jessica Harrington’s sensational run of form with victory in the feature event at Gowran Park on Saturday.
The Moone-based trainer enjoyed four winners across Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown and the Curragh last week, highlighted by the Group One triumphs of No Speak Alexander in the Matron and Discoveries in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.
In the days that have followed, Harrington has enjoyed a double at Punchestown and trebles at both Naas and Dundalk – taking her overall tally to 16 winners in the last 11 days.
Having filled the runner-up spot in the Listed Hurry Harriet Stakes over the same course and distance last month, Astadash was an 11-2 chance to go one better and claim Group Three honours in the Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies Stakes.
Always travelling well on the front end under Wayne Lordan, the four-year-old kicked clear in the home straight and was three lengths clear of 7-2 favourite Emaniya at the line.
Harrington said: ““She loves Gowran and ran a blinder here last time. She was very good today and I’m delighted that she’s now got big black type.
“She’s big and took a long time to come to herself.
“The dam is not around any more, so the owners will want to have her for the paddocks.”