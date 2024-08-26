Atzeni keen to build on successful first stint in Hong Kong

Andrea Atzeni is ready and raring to go for his second season in Hong Kong after making a winning return to Newmarket during his brief visit to the UK.

There is a two-month summer break in the Hong Kong calendar and after some well-earned down-time, the Sardinian was back in the town he once called home to tune-up for his impending return to the Far East.

It was somewhat fitting that 12 months on from waving goodbye to British racing with a victory aboard Lezoo in the Hopeful Stakes, he once more ventured into the July course winner’s enclosure during his two-day busman’s holiday.

However, the victory was not enough to convince Atzeni to extend his UK stay, having no regrets about his decision to pack his bags for pastures new, and determined to build on a successful first year in Hong Kong, which saw him ride 48 winners and finish fourth in the jockeys’ championship.

“It’s a yearly contract and I’ll try to stay in Hong Kong as long as I can, but England has been home to me for 17 years, so it is always nice to come back here,” said Atzeni after guiding Richard Spencer’s Run Boy Run to victory.

“I’ve really enjoyed Hong Kong. I didn’t really know what to expect because it was new to me and it’s a different way of life.

“It definitely improves you tactically as a jockey, as you need to be very tactically aware, and the club is brilliant and the prize-money is unbelievable. It’s a no-brainer for any jockey at any stage of their career to up sticks to Hong Kong.

“I managed to adapt to it and I had to – if I wanted to stay there for a long time, I had to adapt to their style of racing as quick as I could and try to get some results quickly, and it worked out quite nicely.

“Although I have been there for a full season, time went quite quickly, like anything does when things are going well and you are enjoying it.”

On paper, going from the daily grind of the British fixture list to the twice-weekly Hong Kong schedule may sound like a breeze to the untrained eye.

But Atzeni explained there is plenty of unseen work behind the scenes that has to take place during a relentless 10-month period where the competitive and high-value nature of the action demands full attention.

“In Hong Kong, we race for 10 months, it is very full on – it is very competitive and very intense,” continued Atzeni

“You do need a bit of a break, as you don’t get any breaks during the season, you race every week. You get five days off during Royal Ascot but other than that, it is full on and it is nice that the Hong Kong Jockey Club allows us a summer break.

“When I arrived in Hong Kong, I didn’t know what to expect, it was all new to me and it was a different style of racing to what I was used to. Everything was different but luckily I adapted quite quickly and I was very lucky to have a good season.

“There’s a lot of work behind the scenes which people don’t really know, as although we only race two days a week, a lot goes on behind the scenes.

“We don’t have agents, so you have to book your own rides and do your own handicaps and try to choose the right horses. It’s very competitive and there is never a lot between the horses, so it is not easy, but I think I’m getting used to it.

“It will only help me, as I have a lot more knowledge now than I did when I first went over there and hopefully it will be another good season.”