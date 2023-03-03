Aucunrisque back on track for Cheltenham – and return to fences

Chris Gordon is “90 per cent sure” his Betfair Hurdle hero Aucunrisque will revert to fences at the Cheltenham Festival for the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup.

After filling the runner-up spot in successive novice chases the nine-year-old was switched back to hurdles at Newbury last month and provided his trainer with one of the biggest victories of his career.

Gordon contemplated a swift return in the following weekend’s Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton, but a bout of colic put paid to that potential plan and he is now being readied for the Festival.

Aucunrisque has the option of stick to the smaller obstacles in the County Hurdle, but his trainer is leaning towards a return to chasing.

Gordon said: “He’s really good, in great form and hopefully on course for Cheltenham.

“We’d probably be looking at the Grand Annual. We’ll do a bit more schooling with him, but the way he’s been jumping fences at home, I’m 90 per cent sure it will be all systems go for the Grand Annual.

“Only a fool could go into a race like that confident, but we’re fresh and we’re well and he’s a horse who has always progressed a little bit each time we’ve run.

“It’s lovely to have a fancied runner, so fingers crossed.”

Aucunrisque will spearhead a small but select team of Gordon-trained runners at Cheltenham.

Coolvalla, who is four from four over fences, appears unlikely to take up his engagement in the National Hunt Chase, but Gordon is hoping to saddle Annual Invictus in the Kim Muir while Highway One O Two could attempt to win the Imperial Cup at Sandown before being considered for Cheltenham.

“Coolvalla is the only one that really needs rain and the way the forecast is I can’t see him running,” he said.

“We’ll probably have Annual Invictus in the Kim Muir and we could have Highway One O Two in the County Hurdle, but I will also have him in the Imperial Cup at Sandown the previous Saturday and if it stays dry I’d be very tempted to run in that.

“He’s a tough, hardy horse who likes good ground, so he could even run in the two.”

As the Kim Muir is restricted to amateur riders, Annual Invictus is set to be partnered by the trainer’s son Freddie Gordon, which would undoubtedly make victory extra special.

Gordon added: “To be quite honest Fred has only got into the racing in the last couple of years. If I’d said to him three years ago you’re going to ride at the Cheltenham Festival I think he’d have said he’d rather I took him to Glastonbury or something!

“He’s switched on to it now though and I’m sure he’ll be very excited about it.”