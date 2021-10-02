Audarya seeks improvement in Opera performance

James Fanshawe reports Audarya to be in tip-top shape as she bids to go two places better than last year in the Prix de l’Opera at ParisLongchamp

The daughter of Wootton Bassett was beaten just a length in third place 12 months ago by Tarnawa, one of the favourites this year for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on the same card.

After her fine run in France last October, Audarya went on to win the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Keeneland.

She has yet to strike this term, but has been second in two Group Ones – the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and the Prix Jean Romanet.

“Obviously, we’d all like better ground – but she has run well on it (soft) before,” said Fanshawe.

“It’s a big field, but she seems in good form. She ran well there last year. She goes on any ground, but personally I think she’s prefers it a bit quick. Her best form is on that quick ground, but she doesn’t mind the soft.”

Aidan O’Brien feels the drop back in trip will suit Joan Of Arc on Sunday, after she was last of seven in the Prix Vermeille here last month.

She had previously finished two places ahead of Audarya when third to Lady Bowthorpe in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Joan Of Arc drops back in trip after a disappointing run last time (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

“She’s come out of the race well from the last day – we think a mile and a half was too far for her, so going back to a mile and a quarter we think should suit her well,” said the Ballydoyle trainer.

“She likes to be ridden forward and she usually gets the trip well.

“The last day was a little bit of a mess, so we’ll just put a line through that.”

Joseph O’Brien is hoping Thundering Nights can repeat her Group One heroics from the Pretty Polly Stakes in the summer.

Thundering Nights (near side) bids to get back to winning ways in the Prix de l’Opera (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA) (PA Wire)

“Thundering Nights is another filly that has had a big season for us, winning the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh,” O’Brien told Betfair.

“She was a bit below form in the Blandford Stakes last time – but she was carrying a penalty, and the race didn’t really go her way. She is better than she showed there and can hopefully show it in this. She is one that won’t have too many worries if the forecast rain arrives.”

Andre Fabre is two-handed with Burgarita and Babylone as he tries to win this race for the first time since 1997, and third time in all.

“Burgarita is a filly I like a lot. Babylone has a better rating, but she ran a bad race in Deauville last time,” he said.