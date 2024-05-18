Audience leaves Lockinge onlookers in disbelief
The 22-1 shot was very much the second string for John and Thady Gosden, with stablemate Inspiral considered the real chance for Cheveley Park Stud, who own both horses.
Big Rock was another obvious major player on his first run for Maurizio Guarnieri, but the runaway Queen Elizabeth II hero never got involved as Audience – trying a mile for the first time having been a proven Group Two/Three performer at seven furlongs – was sent to the head of the field under Robert Havlin to set the fractions early on.
The sizeable lead he had built up then began to look insurmountable, with only Roger Varian’s Charyn able to give valiant chase, crossing the line a length and a quarter in arrears.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox