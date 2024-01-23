Auguste Rodin set to start four-year-old season in Sheema Classic

Aidan O’Brien has indicated last year’s star three-year-old Auguste Rodin could begin his 2024 campaign in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Winner of the Derby, Irish Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup Turf, he was expertly handled by O’Brien to bounce back from bitter disappointments in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the King George at Ascot.

To win four times at the highest level in three different countries confirmed O’Brien’s long-held view that Auguste Rodin, who is by Japanese superstar Deep Impact, is a little out of the ordinary.

As such it was a bold decision by connections to keep him in training, and O’Brien is clearly not going to wrap him up in cotton wool, with the first part of his season potentially already mapped out and a crack at the world’s best dirt races possible later in the year.

Speaking on a media call regarding the 2023 European Classifications, which saw his City Of Troy lead the way, O’Brien said: “I suppose with Auguste Rodin this year we are going to start off probably in Dubai (March 30), then he might come back to the Curragh for the Tattersalls (Gold Cup), then he could go to Ascot for the Prince of Wales’s.

“Then after that it is possible we could have a look at dirt and see what happens because when we cantered him on the dirt at the Breeders’ Cup he was loving it.”