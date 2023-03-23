Auguste Rodin set to stretch his legs after racing at the Curragh
Racegoers at the Curragh on Saturday could be in for an extra treat with the possibility of Aidan O’Brien’s 2000 Guineas and Derby favourite Auguste Rodin exercising after racing.
A high-profile string from Ballydoyle tends to head to Irish Flat racing’s Headquarters on the opening day to stretch their legs away from home.
While the gallop is never too strenuous, for those on hand to witness it there is the very real chance of a future Classic winner being on show.
Auguste Rodin currently heads the betting for both the Guineas and the Derby having won three of his four starts at two, including the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.
Stablemate Little Big Bear is next in the betting for the Guineas. He was beaten a short head on his debut but won his next four including the Phoenix Stakes by seven lengths. A minor setback prevented him from running again.
“Little Big Bear and Auguste Rodin are good, everything has been good so far anyhow,” said O’Brien.
“We’re not sure if either will run in a trial, they are going to go to the Curragh on Saturday maybe for a canter around, and we’ll see about them after that.
“It’s probably the same for the fillies, Meditate and Statuette.”
