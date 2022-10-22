22 October 2022

Auguste Rodin takes impressive Trophy triumph

By NewsChain Sport
22 October 2022

Auguste Rodin lived up to the hype with a smooth victory in the Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster.

The Deep Impact colt was a Group Two winner last time when landing the Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown and comfortably made the step up to Group One level.

Partnered by Ryan Moore, the son of Group One-winner Rhododendron was in a trio of runners on the stands side rail and breezed into the lead to defeat Epictetus as the 9-4 favourite.

