Auguste Rodin to remain in training next season

Aidan O’Brien is excited by the prospect of training Auguste Rodin as a four-year-old after he confirmed the dual Derby and Breeders’ Cup winner is to stay in training.

Following his exploits at Santa Anita in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, many expected the Deep Impact colt would head off to stud, given how valuable he would be as a son of the great Japanese stallion.

However, the Coolmore triumvirate of John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, along with partner Georg Von Opel’s Westerberg operation, have given O’Brien the go-ahead to think about next year with him and the Ballydoyle handler is understandably delighted.

“It’s a big decision and we’re obviously absolutely delighted,” said O’Brien to the PA news agency.

“The decision has been made to keep him in training and we’re just delighted.

“He covers a lot of bases; he’s a multiple Group One winner over 10 furlongs and a mile and a half, so he’s versatile, so it’s just going to be great to have him again.

“Obviously, the first thing is for him to have a little rest, he had a long season, then we’ll see about where he will start off.”

When asked if a Breeders’ Cup Classic bid would be his ultimate aim next season, O’Brien said: “Obviously, all the races will be open to him and we’ll just see how he gets on.”

Auguste Rodin’s season began in disappointing circumstances, finishing tailed off in the 2000 Guineas, but O’Brien worked his magic to get him back in top form for the Derby at Epsom, beating King Of Steel.

He was then more workmanlike in the Irish Derby at the Curragh before again disappointing at Ascot in the King George, only for him to bounce back once again in the Irish Champion Stakes over 10 furlongs.

Ryan Moore then earned plenty of plaudits for the ride which he gave Auguste Rodin at the Breeders’ Cup, saving every yard on the inside rail before quickening clear.