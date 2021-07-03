Auria in tune in Distaff at Sandown
Auria looked a filly to follow as she continued trainer Andrew Balding’s fine form with victory in the Coral Distaff at Sandown
The stable had four winners at Royal Ascot, headed by Coronation Stakes heroine Alcohol Free, and Auria carried on the good work with a clear-cut Listed success over a mile.
Oisin Murphy had the daughter of Muhaarar in the front rank from the outset, before going on as they approached the home turn.
Auria (100-30) quickly went into a handy lead and maintained the gallop to cross the line two and a half lengths clear of Seattle Rock. Glesga Gal was three-quarters of a length away in third place.
Balding said: “She’s a good strong galloper and kept going which is great. She was back in trip, but I think she will stay a mile and a quarter.
“There’s a Group Three back here in August which is the obvious one, but we haven’t ruled out going a bit further in time as well. The ground certainly does not inconvenience her.
“She was due to run in the Musidora, but she reared over saddling and cut her head so she missed a bit of work going into Newbury last time and she wasn’t quite at her best.”